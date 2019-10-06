Jennifer Winget is all set to entertain viewers with the new season of Beyhadh 2, the promo of which was unveiled recently. The video gave a sneak peek of Jennifer's character Maya, who is deadlier and more dangerous than the previous season.

Now, Jennifer has shared an intriguing picture of herself on Instagram and one can't help but wonder if it is the first look of the actress from the upcoming season. She captioned the image as: "everyone's a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room!"

Beyhadh 2 will have Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in male lead roles. The series Beyhadh is a revenge drama and just like Jennifer's character Maya in first season, the new show will see Maya with shades of grey. Her obsession for her lover was what the previous season was all about. However, during the promo launch, Jennifer revealed that the new season will see Maya having an agenda and her path is of hatred and not of love.

Talking about how thrilled the viewers are about Beyhadh 2, she said, "The show's cast and production have been inundated with requests for the return of Beyhadh ever since the show wrapped up. So I know this has been something all fans will be thrilled about and I am just as excited."

Rumour has it that the plot of Beyhadh 2 will revolve around Maya, who will fall in love with an older man. The man has a son and after the older man's character dumps Maya, she will seek revenge by falling in love with Shivin's character.

Beyhadh, with a gripping storyline, had become a massive hit. Jennifer's negative yet lead role of an obsessive lover was loved by millions. There is no denying that her grey character was one of the highly appreciated roles in her career. In fact, owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.