Jennifer Winget, who had been missing from the small screen for quite some time now, will soon be making her digital debut with ALT Balaji web series Code M.

The shooting of the show had begun a few days ago and Jennifer had also shared a picture on Instagram calling the beginning of the show. And now, a picture of hers from the sets has been leaked on social media.

In the picture, Jennifer's character Monica is seen engrossed in a conversation. Code M will see Jennifer as an army officer and will also star Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles.

Besides Code M, the gorgeous actress also has a few projects in the pipeline. She will be seen the second season of popular psycho thriller Beyhadh. The show with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit. Jennifer played the role of Maya in Beyhadh and her striking chemistry with Kushal Tandon was loved by fans.

Apparently, the actress will also be making her debut as a host in celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Joining her as co-host will be Sunil Grover.

The Dill Mill Gaye actress has always been critical about her performances. Talking to Pinkvilla, the Jennifer had earlier said, "Oh, but that I have always been. Since the time I started acting I have always been like 'I should or could have done this better'. That is why there are so many of scenes and episodes that I don't watch because then I start overthinking about it, little things bother me. I deal with it by not watching it (laughs)."