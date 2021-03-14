Phool Dei is Uttarakhand's traditional harvest festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state each year. Phool Dei is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which usually falls in mid-March. In some parts of the state, the festival is celebrated throughout the month, which marks the onset of Spring season.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat extended their wishes.

"Heartfelt greetings to all Uttarakhand residents of 'Phuldei', the traditional folk tradition of Devbhoomi culture. This sacred festival of spring, symbolizing new energy, new euphoria, wishes to bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life," Shah tweeted.

CM Rawat celebrated the harvest festival with children at his residence in Dehradun. He shared photos on his Twitter handle and said: "May this festival of spring bring happiness, prosperity and well-being in everyone's life."

How is Phool Dei celebrated?

Phool Dei is celebrated as a carnival and the celebrations go on for a month. The term Phool means flower and Dei refers to ceremonial pudding. On the occasion, food is made from jaggery, young girls gather around and go to each house in their town or village with plates full of rice, jaggery, coconut, green leaves and flowers. People in the village sing and dance to their folk songs, and exchange gifts. Children also pick colourful spring flowers and decorate houses

Phool Dei wishes

You can share images of flowers and sweets with Happy Phool Dei wishes on the occasion.