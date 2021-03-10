Dedicated to Shiva, one of most foreseen hindu festivals "Mahashivaratri" celebrates the grand wedding of the lord Shiva with goddess Parvati, who is known as Shakti. It is celebrated on the 14th day of every lunar month and this year, it falls on 11th of March.

The sacred union of Shiv and Shakti is contemplated to be the epitome of love, power and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond 'Maha Shivaratri' is celebrated with great zeal across India.

Fasting or Jagaran

On this special occasion, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast, fasting on Mahashivratri serves to detoxify the body and aid meditation. They stay awake and aware in a vertical posture througout the night, which is believed to be enormously beneficial for one's physical and spiritual wellbeing. The planetary positions on this night, which is also the darkest night of the year, are powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

Devotees across the country are seen thronging to temples, that often witness long queues from as early as the break of the dawn and chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya', where 'Om', refers to the sound of the universe which means peace and love. The five letters 'Na', 'Ma', 'Shi', 'Va', 'Ya' indicate the five elements- Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether. Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' harmonizes the five elements of the universe. When there is peace, love and harmony in all five elements, then there is bliss and joy.

The 'Shivling', an iconic representation of Shiva is worshipped by the devotees. Special prayers are offered in all Shiva temples throughout the holy night. Devotees offer 'Rudra-Abhishek' or special ordination to the Shivling where they bathe the Shivling with different substances such as water, curd, sugarcane syrup, milk, honey and other things with each of them having a specific significance. Other important offerings that are mandatorily used for the 'Abhishek' are Datura flower and fruits.

Mythology

There are various interesting mythological stories that are being shared as to why Maha Shivratri is celebrated. One such story is that the formless God appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhav Moorti' at midnight on Maha Shivratri and is said to be the reason why devotees stay awake in the night and offer prayers to the Lord. The festival is celebrated by the Hindus to overcome darkness and ignorance.

Another tale from the 'puranas' says that Lord Shiva saved the world from destruction on this day. A liquid poison emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of cosmic ocean), which would destroy both the Gods and Demons, while also having a devastating effect on the universe. Shiva decided to consume the deadly poison to save the world. However, the Lord did not swallow it and held the poison in his throat. As a result, his throat turned blue and earned him the name, 'Neela Kanth.'

