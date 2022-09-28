Just hours after the central government banned the Popular Front of India, CPI(M) general secretary of India Sitaram Yechury said that a ban is not a solution.

In a press conference, Yechury said that BJP and RSS should stop retaliatory attacks in Kerala to maintain peace and stability. He also made it clear that the state government is doing all the necessary measures to maintain harmony in Kerala.

"Banning is not a solution. This sort of growth of extremism based on religious polarization has to end. The politics of sharpening communal polarization, bulldozer politics should be ended," said Yechury.

He added: "The RSS has been banned thrice since Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Has anything stopped? The campaigns of hate and terror, anti-minoritism, genocides of minorities, all these continue. And we have also seen the ban on CPI Maoist. But even today, the security forces and maoists continue to battle each other."

Instead of banning, India should politically isolate such forces that spread terror and hate in the nation, Yechury stated.

He also added that the administration should take firm action against all the criminals who act against the unity of this nation.

The PFI ban comes on the heels of a country-wide raid which happened on September 22, when hundreds of PFI workers were arrested by the NIA.

According to media reports, the raids were spearheaded by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on instructions from home minister Amit Shah.

Apart from PFI, the central government has also banned Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Rehab Foundation Kerala, and Junior Front, Empower India Foundation.