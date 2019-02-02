Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam have entered its fourth weekend in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The two Pongal releases have made big money at the box office in the state. The collections are expected to slowed down this week due to the release of a few films that include Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

Going by the trade trackers, Petta and Viswasam have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. In fact, the Ajith's movie has made higher business than the Rajinikanth's film, so far.

Surprisingly, the business of Petta is higher in Chennai. It has grossed over Rs 15 crore, while Viswasam has earned around Rs 13 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Nonetheless, the total business made by the two movies is considered to be the highest for a month in the history of Kollywood as the two flicks have grossed over Rs 400 crore till date.

This week, a few big movies that include Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven and Sarvam Thaala Mayam have hit the screens. While the SImbu-starrer has seen the light of the day in over 300 screens, GV Prakash's film is estimated to have got 200+ screens.

The trade experts are expecting the slew of new releases to slow down the collections of Petta and Viswasam.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is expected to earn over Rs 4-5 crore on the first day and gross over Rs 12-14 crore in the first weekend, GV Prakash Kumar's film is likely to earn Rs 8-10 crore in three days.