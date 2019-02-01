Simbu and Megha Akash-starrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been released on Friday, 1 February and opened to fairly positive reviews. Sundar C-directorial movie is an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is the Tamil remake of superhit Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi. The movie tells the story of a multimillionaire NRI Aditya (Simbu) coming to India to fulfil a promise given to his grandfather Raghunanthan (Nassar).

Raghunanthan's daughter Nandhini (Ramya Krishnan) had left him years ago and now he wants to see her again before he breathes his last. How Aditya unites his family members form the crux of the story.

With the movie opening to fairly positive reviews, it was expected that Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven would do well at the box office. Unfortunately, it has been hit by piracy as the full movie is leaked on some notorious torrent sites.

Piracy has been looming large over not only Kollywood but also other film industries across the world. Though many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing the menace.

Films are hitting the torrent sites these days just hours after the movies hit the screens.

Under the leadership of Vishal, President of Tamil Film Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, the anti-piracy cell in Kollywood has taken proactive measures and has brought down many websites and domains of notorious Tamil Rockers, yet the piracy has continued to exist.

Recent biggies like Vijay's Sarkar, Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta were also leaked on the same day.