After a rise for six consecutive days, the petrol and diesel prices were left untouched today (November 20). The petrol prices did not show any increase and the diesel rates also remained static as the Brent crude oil rates dropped in the international market.

In the last ten days, the price of petrol has fallen by more than a rupee per litre but that of diesel has by 7 paise a litre. Fuel prices, which began rising from November 8, had been on the declining trend for more than a month.

Petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai & Chennai

As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively. The diesel prices were Rs 65.84/litre, Rs 68.25/litre, 69.06/litre and 69.59/litre respectively.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery slumped 1.84 US dollars to settle at 55.21 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery was at $ 60.94 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

In the international market, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) brent crude futures rose by 0.31 per cent to $60.94 a barrel. The Brent crude futures were at $60.75 a barrel.

(With agency inputs)