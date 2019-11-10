Petrol prices in Delhi remained above Rs 73 per litre, with a rise of 45 paise, for the third consecutive day on Sunday. The diesel prices remained unchanged.

Petrol price rose by 20 paise/litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi on Sunday, and by 21 paise/litre in Chennai.

As per the Indian Oil website, the new petrol rates were -- Rs 73.05/litre, 75.76/litre, Rs 78.72/litre and Rs 75.92/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively. Diesel continued to sell at Rs 65.91/litre, Rs 68.32/litre, Rs 69.13/litre and Rs 69.67/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

(With inputs from IANS.)