The prices of petrol were slashed for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, November 5, while diesel prices remained unchanged after a slight dip on Monday. Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices.

According to the Indian oil website, in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rates were -- Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were -- Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty at 11,974

The S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark opened higher today over firm global cues and slightly better than expected earnings results so far. Yes Bank shares jumped nearly 5 per cent after marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up nearly 1.3 core shares of the private bank.

Sensex opened at 40,445.67, from its Monday's close of 40,301.96 while the Nifty opened at 11,974.60, slightly higher from its previous close of 11,941.30. Markets, however, turned choppy after opening in the green. At 9.39 a.m., the Sensex was up 20.59 points at 40,322.55. The Nifty was up 4.40 points at 11,945.70.

The Indian rupee opened at Rs 70.79 a US dollar from its previous close of Rs 70.76, which was the five week high owing to the positive cues.

(With agency inputs)