Domestic petrol prices were increased marginally in four metros on Sunday, August 23, whereas diesel rates were left unchanged at existing levels.

Petrol prices across the four metros rose for the fourth straight day on Sunday.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold for Rs 83.01, higher by 14 paise from its previous level of Rs 82.87 per litre.

Similarly, in Delhi and Mumbai, price of the fuel increased by 14 paise to Rs 81.49 and Rs 88.16 per litre respectively on Sunday. The price of the transportation fuel in Chennai was at Rs 84.52 per litre, higher by 12 paise from Rs 84.40 on Saturday.

Diesel prices are, however, same across the metros. In the national capital, diesel prices have remained stable since the Delhi government announced a 13.25 per cent reduction in the Value Added Tax on July 30, which had caused the price to fall by Rs 8.36 per litre.

Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 a litre in the national capital. Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre respectively.

(With agency inputs)