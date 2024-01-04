Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most sought-after directors in Tamil movie industry. The director has successfully marked his signature in the industry with his last four movies, and interestingly, all of them emerged as huge blockbusters at the box office.

Through his films, Kanagaraj also created his own cinematic universe, popularly known as the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

His last movie Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay was one of the biggest hits in the Tamil film industry, and it collected more than Rs.600 crores at the global box office.

Petition against Lokesh Kanagaraj in Madurai Court

The recent news about the director is regarding a petition filed against him in the Madurai court.

According to reports, a man named Raja Murugan has filed a petition against the filmmaker in court, and the complainant claims the director is inciting violence through his movies.

According to the petition, films like Leo are glorifying violence and smoking and added that such films are setting a bad precedent by portraying characters involved in illegal activities, over-speeding and committing crimes with police support.

The complainant also urged the Central Board of Film Certification to be much more careful while allowing permission to screen such movies.

The petitioner concluded by saying that Lokesh Kanagaraj should be subjected to an urgent psychological evaluation to understand his mindset to make such movies.

However, Justice Krishna Kumar and Vijay Kumar who heard the petition adjourned the case, as the lawyer of the petitioner failed to appear in the court.

LCU under development

According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the first movie made in the LCU was Kaithi starring Karthi and Narain in the lead roles. The film was a mammoth success, and it gained a cult status upon its release.

Later, the filmmaker released Vikram with none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role. This film was also a part of LCU, as it showcased the character played by Narain from Kaithi. Vikram also has Karti appearing with his voice during the climax.

Leo, his latest outing showcased the voice of Kamal Haasan in the climax, a clear indication of Vijay's Parthiban getting inside the universe.

A few days back, Narain who plays a crucial role in the LCU revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to release a short film before the release of his next movie.

According to Narain, this short film will give a deeper understanding of LCU.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to start the shooting of his next movie Kaithi 2 soon.

Karthi will be playing the lead role in this movie. An official announcement regarding the remaining cast and crew of the film will be unveiled soon.