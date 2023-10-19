Fans across the globe are already celebrating the much-hyped release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Shows began as early as 4 a.m. in Kerala and Karnataka, however, due to government restrictions, shows in Tamil Nadu will begin only after 9 a.m.

The film has gained a positive response from fans and critics after the initial shows. "A decent first half with a magnificent interval block, paces slows down in the second half but picks up in pre-climax," a fan posted on Twitter.

Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director.

#Leo - 1st half was good & reached a high by the interval period . But the 2nd half from the flash back portions has taken a downfall & leaves us without any impact. Very minimal LCU connect. DOP & Music good. Fights could have been better. pic.twitter.com/XMWvFkKJGO — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 19, 2023

#Leo - 3.25 out of 5, excellent first half followed by a watchable second half, which gets amplified again by the stupendous action-packed climax and the LCU flavour! It’s #ThalapathyVijay show all the way who anchors the film with his broad shoulders. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 19, 2023

Just watched #Leo" film, it's full-on entertainment @Dir_Lokesh presents @actorvijay at the next level. There's a surprise in the movie, and the background music is a banger @anirudhofficial! " Enjoy the thrilling surprises and awesome music in "Leo The last 30 minutes are going… pic.twitter.com/0mWScEXhdo — Parshant Neel (@parshantneel) October 19, 2023

The biggest suspense of Leo is the possibility of adding it to Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU). Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram are already part of his LCU. Suriya's Rolex character from Vikram has been trending on Twitter following the release of the film. However, Twitter has revealed that the film has a very minimal LCU connection.

Thalapathy Vijay's amazing acting with two different roles is a big plus. The first half is great, and the second half is good. Scenes like the hyena, restaurant fight, car chase, Leo Das's entry, and more are technically brilliant and worth watching in the theater. Anirudh… pic.twitter.com/v7oIC5zxo3 — Filmi Pedia (@filmipedia) October 19, 2023

#LEO - The First Half itself got a Superb Repeat Value with Two solid tension filled Action Blocks..?



• And the Surprises were blended in Neatly without affecting the flow of the screenplay..?



• Few moments in the Second Half Will be a treat for fans..? Will be watching… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 19, 2023

#LEO - Yes It's History of Violence adoptation and lokesh has given credits in Title card itself ✅? — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 18, 2023

The plot revolves around chocolatier Parthi who lives in Kashmir with his wife and kids. He becomes a local hero after an incident at his cafe. When his story makes a headline, a gang leader Antony and another Harold Das come looking for him as they suspect him to be their estranged younger brother Leo Das. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family. The film is a freemake of Hollywood action thriller A History Of Violence.