Not Trisha But This Heroine Had To Play The Leading Lady In Thalapathy Vijay's Leo?

Fans across the globe are already celebrating the much-hyped release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Shows began as early as 4 a.m. in Kerala and Karnataka, however, due to government restrictions, shows in Tamil Nadu will begin only after 9 a.m.

The film has gained a positive response from fans and critics after the initial shows. "A decent first half with a magnificent interval block, paces slows down in the second half but picks up in pre-climax," a fan posted on Twitter.

Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director.

The biggest suspense of Leo is the possibility of adding it to Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU). Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram are already part of his LCU. Suriya's Rolex character from Vikram has been trending on Twitter following the release of the film. However, Twitter has revealed that the film has a very minimal LCU connection.

The plot revolves around chocolatier Parthi who lives in Kashmir with his wife and kids. He becomes a local hero after an incident at his cafe. When his story makes a headline, a gang leader Antony and another Harold Das come looking for him as they suspect him to be their estranged younger brother Leo Das. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family. The film is a freemake of Hollywood action thriller A History Of Violence.

