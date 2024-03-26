It wasn't just Holi, but Kohli Day on March 25, 2024. Virat Kohli's RCB won its first match in the ongoing IPL against PBKS. Kohli scored an impressive 77 off 49 deliveries. Dinesh Kartik kept Virat's streak high and played extremely well which led the team to win. Dinesh Karthik scored 28 runs.

Virat Kohli on video call with his family.



Look at his cute expressions ???#ViratKohli? #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/PEdIpdWwQR — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) March 25, 2024

Right after the match, several videos and pictures show Virat joyfully talking on the phone via video call. He was making cute gestures and was blushing and smiling throughout.

Virat Kohli on Video Call with Vamika and Anushka.

Such a cutiee family man ?❤ pic.twitter.com/Kdq2bUxeUz — Parijat Mishra (@imPmishra1) March 25, 2024

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma and blows kisses to kids Vamika and Akaay after IPL

Netizens were quick to say that cricketer Virat Kohli was video calling his family, actor wife Anushka Sharma and kids–daughter Vamika, son Akaay– after a successful IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

He was also seen giving flying kisses on video call. His kind gesture won hearts once again.

Another clip from the same video call shows, the cricketer laughing, talking, hiding his face and playing by making funny faces–presumably talking to his newborn baby boy Akaay.

"Mujhe lag raha hai woh apne chotu ko dekh raha hai aur woh bohot khush hai," said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Match khatam hogaya hai and daddy duty chalu. He is daddy cool," the commentator was heard saying.

A commentator was heard saying, "The responsibilities never end, and if you have played a knock like this, then talking to family is all the more special."

Virat Kohli returned to IPL 2024 after a two-month break from competitive cricket as he withdrew his name from the Test series against England due to personal reasons.

Virat during the post-match presentation

"I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall, you have to understand the conditions as well. Wasn't the usual placid pitch. It was a bit two-paced. And I thought I need to play correct cricketing shots. Playing across the line wasn't working. Disappointed I couldn't finish the game. Was in the slot but sliced it to a deep point. Not a bad start - playing after two months and getting into the tournament."

Anushka and Virat

The couple welcomed their son Akaay on February 15, 2024. The couple have a daughter Vamika. Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, have decided to keep their kids away from the public eye, not revealing their faces to the world.