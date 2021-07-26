The age to get married is purely a personal choice, and the success of a marital relationship solely depends on the understanding and intimacy between the partners. But now, a new theory developed by mathematical experts has successfully found the ideal age to tie the knot with your soulmate.

The mathematical analysis that helps find the perfect age for marriage

Mathematical experts Tom Griffiths and Brian Christian devised this formula in their new book, Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions. According to their analysis, the best age to get married is 26.

Their analysis is based on a different concept; If someone is 37 percent of the way through completing something within a set timeframe, then he or she could be at the perfect point to make the most ideal decision.

When connecting the same concept in terms of marriage, if a person is planning to marry between the ages of 18 and 40, then 22 could be the most perfect age, you're 37 percent of the way through the 22 years.

What will happen if you marry before or after 26 years?

According to this mathematical theory proposed by Griffiths and Christian, a person who gets married before or after 26 is likely to argue more.

Even though the mathematical theory has convinced many people, skeptics claim that the 37 percent theory is not perfect. According to these skeptics, the tastes of people may change between the ages of 18 and 40.

However, another study, carried out by Utah sociologist Nicholas. H. Wolfinger has a different opinion. According to his research which was conducted in 2015, the best age to get married is 28 to 32.