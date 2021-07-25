Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Snehan is ready to bid goodbye to singlehood. The lyricist has fallen in love with actress Kanika and is now all set to tie the knot, soon.

As per the reports, Snehan has been in a relationship for some time now. Their relationship has been approved by both the families and they will tie the knot with Kanika on Thursday, 29 July.

Who is Snehan?

Snehan started his career under poet Vairamuthu. He first penned lyrics for Putham Puthu Poove, but the movie failed to see the light of the day. Thereafter, he went on to write over 2500 songs for above 500 Tamil movies.

His first major hit song was 'Avaravar Vazhkaiyil' from Cheran's family drama Pandavar Bhoomi, released in 2001. 'Chumma Chumma' in Charlie Chaplin and 'Kalyanamdhaan Kattikittu' song in Saamy were some of his hit numbers.

Mounam Pesiyadhe, April Maadhathil, Bagavathi, Chokka Thangam, Kadhal Sugamanathu, Success, Kadhal Kirukkan, Thathi Thavadhu Manasu, Kovil, Autograph, Adi Thadi, Perazhagan, Kadhal Dot Com, Sound Party, Manmadhan, Raam, Vanakkam Thalaiva, Paruthiveeran, Aegan, Padikathavan, Aadukalam, Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and Kazhugu were his other notable movies for which he penned the lyrics.

Snehan turned actor with Ameer's Yogi and he also turned independent singer with this flick. His next movie was Uyarthiru. Apart from movies, he was also part of television serials like Comali, Bommiveeran, etc.

Snehan had recently forayed into politics and joined Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested the 2019 Loksabha election from Sivaganga constituency and was the candidate for the Virugambakkam Constituency in the assembly election 2021.

On the other hand, Kanika has worked in the films like 'Devaraattam', 'Rajavamsam' along with a few serials.