Sunday night was one of the most silent had grim nights for millions of cricket fans who were watching India v Australia World Cup 2023. The pain, tears, disappointment and heartbreak were seen in Team India's eyes after Australia's win.

Rohit Sharma broke down; Virat Kohli couldn't hold his tears. Siraj was crying and the group hug with tears made every Indian emotional.

Fans on social media and celebrities tried their best to cheer up the disheartened Team India.

Kangana Ranaut says India's game changed as PM Modi entered the stadium; deletes later

Amid silence and numbness all around, Kangana Ranaut's take on India's final game created a stir on social media.

Right after team India lost to Australia, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared that after PM Modi entered the stadium the game changed. She later retracted her IG story, but until then it was shared across social media.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Ha ha... I know a lot of people..will call me bhakt but I can't help but notice as PM entered the stadium game changed."

Work Front

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The production of the film commenced on Saturday in Chennai.

Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller.

Other details coming soon.

For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script ? pic.twitter.com/GERsIYLsR7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2023

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a picture and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.