The news of Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sen Gupta parting ways left their fans heartbroken. The two were known for keeping their life extremely private. But ever since their divorce, the two would often get linked to other celebs. Barkha Bisht was once rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra.

Reason behind divorce

The rumours again bounced back when the diva came to support Karanveer on the reality show. Now, in an interview, Barkha has cleared the air. Barkha added that she is aware that people think she cheated on Indraneil with Karanveer, however, the truth is far from it. The Tum Saath Ho Apne actress said that KV holds a special place in her heart and is a very dear friend of hers.

"But like I said, bohot special log hain meri life mein. Jaise Karan Veer Mehra. Beech mein logon ne ye bhi kaha ki mera aur Karan Veer ka kuchh chakkar chal raha hai. A lot of people trolled me over it. Especially jab main usko Bigg Boss mein support karne gayi, sabne bola ki issi wajah se iski shaadi tooti hai. Kyunki itna Karan-Karan karti rehti hai," she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Affair rumours with Karan

(Like I said, there are many special people in my life. Like Karanveer Mehra. People had started saying that something was brewing between us. Many people trolled me on it. Especially when I went to support him in Bigg boss. Everyone said that my marriage broke because of him)

"Earlier also, I posted many photos with Karan. Someone wrote, 'How does her husband allow all this?'" she further said. Barkha was further asked about her linkup rumours with Ashish Sharma. And her response remained the same that there is nothing brewing between the two and he just happens to be a good friend of hers.

In the same interview, Barkha also hinted at Indraneil and infedelity being the reason behind their separation.