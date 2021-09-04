In a case reversal, a head constable in Mysuru city turned the victim of a snatching incident when the public came to his rescue and caught the perpetrator, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when Eliyas, the head constable attached to Vidyaranyapura police station in Mysuru, was standing before the city landmark Saint Philomena's Church on Friday.

The miscreants, walking down the road as passers-by, suddenly snatched his 32-gram gold chain, as Eliyas was facing the church and praying. He did not notice the two snatchers coming towards him.

After the miscreants escaped, a two wheeler rider, who noticed the incident tried to chase them and also alerted the people about robbers. They were later traced by the people to a nearby park.

Police sources said, Eliyas is yet to file a complaint regarding the matter. The accused were handed over to the Lashkar police.

Mysuru crime scene

Mysuru has become a crime spot, of late. Following last month's gang rape incident involving a student, on Friday police recorded another incident where a 23-year-old was raped by a known person inside a ladies hostel at gun point. He has been arrested and was known to the victim.

Mysuru Commissioner Chandra Gupta said that the rape case was reported in the limits of Narasimharaja police station limits and confirmed that the accused was known to the victim.

The police said, the victim initially claimed that an unidentified youth barged into the hostel on the pretext of begging to have committed rape. After being questioned she said the accused is a known person.

The investigation is on. On August 24, another gang rape took place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalitadripura locality.

(With inputs from IANS)