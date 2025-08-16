Malaika Arora rose to fame with Dil Se's iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, earning her the title of the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. Following the massive success of the track, she went on to feature in several hit dance numbers, including Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Dhanno, among others.

The dancer-actor has often made headlines not only for her dance moves but also for her personal life. She met actor-model Arbaaz Khan during an ad shoot for a coffee brand in 1993, and the two began dating soon after. After five years of courtship, they tied the knot in 1998. In 2002, the couple welcomed their son, Arhaan. However, after 18 years of marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways in 2016, finalising their divorce in 2017, when Arhaan was just 15.

Post-divorce, Malaika often faced backlash on social media, especially when she began dating Arjun Kapoor. The two eventually ended their relationship in 2024.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan has moved on and is now married to Sshura Khan, with the couple expecting their first child soon.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up about her failed marriage, co-parenting with Arbaaz, the criticism she faced after her divorce, and her outlook on love and remarriage.

Malaika on co-parenting

Malaika shared, "It is very important to find that balance. Through co-parenting, you constantly need to navigate. But, after all these years, I think we have found a good balance. Plus, Arhaan is now a grown-up kid. He is 22. He knows what he has to speak to his mother and what he needs to address with his dad. The situation is clear, we have our boundaries."

She further added, "Very often, subconsciously, we put our fears on our children. We shouldn't do it. Kids should never know what their parents are going through. I am very aware of my roots, and so is my child, but I will not let my child be affected by any of the things that happened in my life."

On criticism she faced post-divorce

Malaika said, "People think it is wrong to put yourself first. They always say you have to put your child first or your family first. But what is the harm in putting yourself first? There is a famous saying: 'You should love yourself first, before sharing it with others.' At that point, I felt I needed to be happy. Many pointed fingers and called it a selfish decision. But I believe it was the best choice—it made me a better person, and I am now in a much happier space. My son too is in a better, happier place."

On maintaining dignity with Arbaaz despite their split

She said, "Even though we moved our separate ways, we maintained the core essence of our child and certain decorum, not just with him but also with our families. That is a good example to show. Today, I am in a much happier place."

What advice would she give to her younger self?

Malaika candidly said, "I would have said, 'Take your time to get married.' It's a huge commitment. Girls don't need to rush into marriage. Work a little, understand life's journey, and then take that plunge. I was very young when I got married."

On the possibility of remarrying, Malaika left the door open:

"Never say never. I'm a hardcore romantic. I believe in love, I believe in all things about love. So, never say never."

Her statement sparked excitement among fans, who are now wondering if love could be on the horizon for Malaika once again following her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun -Malaika call it quits !

Arjun had confirmed their split last year during a promotional event for Singham Again, where he told the crowd: "Abhi single hoon main, relax." Though neither he nor Malaika had spoken about their breakup earlier, rumours had suggested that the couple had "run their course" but continued to respect each other's privacy.

A month later, Malaika shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read: "My status right now, in a relationship, single, hehehe," with the "hehehe" option highlighted—leaving fans both amused and intrigued.