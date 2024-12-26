Truly, madly, deeply in love couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor grabbed headlines for their relationship. Several reports claimed that Malaika and Arjun were planning to tie the knot in 2025, however, the couple called it quits in March 2024. They didn't deny nor confirm their relationship status till October.

During Singham Again's promotional event, Arjun confessed that he is single. It had so happened that at the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with media.

While Arjun has remained silent on the matter since, Malaika shared her thoughts on his statement, stating she prefers to keep her personal life private and away from public debate.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Malaika addressed Arjun's public comment and said, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. Whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

Malaika Arora breaks silence on ex-bf Arjun Kapoor's 'I Am Single' remark

Malaika added, "I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by. I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life."

Despite parting ways, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's death by suicide in September. Arjun Kapoor was by his ex-girlfriend's side and was seen interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.

Talking about showing up for his ex-partner, Arjun said in an interview with Raj Shamani, "When what happened with dad and Khushi-Janhvi, there was an impulse. And in this case, also, there was an instinct and impulse. If I've formed an emotional bond with somebody, I would always like to believe that I will be there regardless of the good and the bad."

If I'm invited for the good, I will be there. And if I'm needed for the bad, I will be there. I'm not somebody who has a lot of friends, I'm not doing this for all and sundry. If that person doesn't want me there, I'll maintain a distance, as I have in the past," Arjun added.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018 following her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019 and were open about discussing it publicly, with Arjun frequently fielding questions about potential wedding plans.