Of cakes, cuddles, candids: Katrina Kaif wraps her arms around Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate Christmas in London

The holiday season has begun, and celebrities are ringing in the last few days of this year with their loved ones and family. Some have jetted off to undisclosed islands, escaping the chaotic and busy city life, while others are enjoying the festivities in Mumbai with their near and dear ones. From decorating their houses with Christmas trees to baking delicacies, hinting at plum cakes, drinking wine, and dancing merrily, the countdown to the New Year has officially begun.

Many celebs have taken to social media to share how they celebrated Christmas this year. Needless to say, Raha stole the spotlight as the star kid waved at the media, blew flying kisses, and wished the paparazzi. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni turned Santa for his daughter, and Varun Dhawan, who embraced fatherhood this year, introduced his daughter Lara to his fans and followers.

Some celebrities were a bit late in sharing their Christmas moments.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal serve major couple goals as they pose beside Christmas tree

Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas in London with her sister and husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. Taking to social media, Katrina shared a series of pictures from her celebration, which included Vicky, Isabelle Kaif, and her siblings. The sisters wore red and black sweaters, while Vicky opted for a blue sweater with a dash of red and white. The duo romantically hugged each other in one of the pictures, which fans called picture-perfect.

In a series of pictures, Katrina is seen smiling as she poses for a group photo with her sisters. Another picture shows Katrina and Vicky posing with a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Katrina also shared her unique gift idea: "Blind Date with a Book." She displayed a set of books wrapped in brown paper with handwritten clues on them.

While sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote: "Merry merry merry."

Her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of the couple from their Christmas celebrations.

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif, who has been away from the box office, was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is currently focusing on her cosmetics brand, Kay by Katrina.