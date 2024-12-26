It's Christmas today, and the celebrities are enjoying the festival of joy with their friends and family members. From putting up Christmas trees to lighting up their houses, the celebs have painted the town red.

Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, MS Dhoni, Diana Penty, and Bipasha Basu, among others, indulged in festive treats as they celebrated the holiday season.

Inside celeb's Xmas celebrations

Meet Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan who recently embraced fatherhood, shared a beautiful family picture celebrating Christmas with his daughter Lara, his doggo Joey and wife Natasha.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture-perfect family portrait wherein we can see Varun holding his pet Joey in his arms, while Natasha held Lara, in the candid click baby Lar was seen getting playful with Joey.

Lara was dolled up in a red frock. The couple covered her face with a red heart emoji as they introduced their daughter to the world.

Varun captioned the post, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas

Cosy Christmas ft Kiara and Sidharth

Bollywood's power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to social media and dropped love-filled pictures from their cosy Christmas celebrations. In the picture Kiara and Sid are seeing hugging each other tightly.

Kapoor and Bhatts

The Kapoor family gathered at the late Shashi Kapoor's house to celebrate the season with a Christmas brunch. It was attended by Ranbir Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Manoj Jain, Rajat Bedi with family, Kanchan Ketan Desai, and other celebs.

Neetu Kapoor shared inside pictures from their bash. Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with her rumoured beau, Kabir Bahia. Among a bunch of adorable pictures, the actress also shared a photo of herself posing alongside her decorated Christmas tree.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha Kapoor celebrated Christmas Eve with their family on Tuesday night. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared pictures from their cosy Christmas celebration featuring Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha.

"Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love... this is what Christmas feels like," wrote Alia.

The first picture shows Ranbir holding Raha in his arms. Another captures Alia hugging Shaheen tightly with a goofy expression on her face.

MS Dhoni turns Santa for daughter Ziva

We were not ready for cricket legend MS Dhoni's new look. The star cricketer brought festive joy by dressing up as Santa Claus for his doting daughter. Sakshi Singh took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from their Christmas celebrations.

Soha and Kunal

Soha Ali Khan also shared a fun-filled Christmas celebration featuring her daughter Inaaya and husband-actor Kunal Kemmu.

The trio posed together alongside a fully decorated Christmas tree. Soha captioned the post, "It's the most wonderful time of the year! #MerryChristmas from ours to yours."

Bipasha and Karan brighten up Devi's life as they spread cheer

Bipasha Basu, along with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, celebrated Christmas with their daughter Devi. Daddy Karan turned Santa for his little princess.

Not mismatched twinning and winning Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli celebrated Christmas with her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal. The couple got engaged this year and are all set to take their nuptial vows in the coming days. Prajakta Koli is currently riding high on the success of Mismatched Season 3.

Other celebs who shared cute and beautiful pictures celebrating Christmas include Ram Charan with his daughter Klin and Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim, Hrithik-Saba among others.

Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses of her family celebration. In one of the pictures, Sonam kisses her son Vayu. The carousel also features Sonam's younger sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor captioned the post, "What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love,"