The holiday season has begun and celebrities have already started hosting Christmas parties at their homes. On Tuesday evening, the Bhatts hosted a Christmas party at their residence.

The Kapoors were spotted at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's house for a family get-together on Christmas Eve. Several photos and videos of their arrival at the residence are going viral on the internet.

Inside Kapoors and Bhatts Christmas celebration

Neetu Kapoor looked stunning in a red co-ord set as she posed with her niece, Nitasha Nanda, who wore a red top paired with black pants.

Ranbir Kapoor wore a white T-shirt paired with brown velvet pants and a matching jacket.

Pooja Bhatt was seen in an all-black co-ord set, complemented by a red long shrug. She posed with Kunal Kapoor, who was dressed in a pastel green kurta and white pyjama, holding a gift in his hand.

Meanwhile, Raha Kapoor, dressed in a white outfit, was carried by her mother, Alia Bhatt. Other members of the Kapoor family happily posed for the shutterbugs.

After the grand Christmas Eve celebrations at the Bhatts' residence, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha Kapoor were spotted heading to Kunal Kapoor's house for Christmas brunch on Christmas Day.

Keeping Up with Traditions

Alia, Ranbir, and Raha stepped out for the brunch in stylish outfits. Before getting into the car, Alia, stepping out of her building, informed the paparazzi that they were bringing Raha along and requested them not to make noise, as it might scare her.

Politely addressing the photographers, Alia said, "Thoda sa (gesturing to lower their volume), thoda sa. Usko darr lag raha hai. (she gets scared.) "

Ranbir held Raha in his arms, and as soon as Raha saw paparazzi, she adorably said "Hi" to the paparazzi in her sweet voice and waved at them. She even wished the paps "Merry Christmas."

Ranbir and Alia couldn't stop smiling over their adorable daughter. As they got into the car, Raha turned around, blew a flying kiss to the paparazzi, and waved them bye.

Who wore what?

Raha was dressed in a baby pink tulle dress, her hair half tied and half left open. Ranbir Kapoor wore a stripped shirt and white pants; Alia opted for a red satin dress with a matching bow holding her hair back.

Deja vu: Raha cutely greets paps a year later

For the unversed, Raha made her paparazzi debut exactly a year ago on Christmas Day, and fans were waiting for Raha's Christmas brunch look.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and will hit theaters in March 2026.