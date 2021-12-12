People need not worry about the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on Sunday.

Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no hindrance for worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion, the Chief Minister assured. "The Bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements," he clarified.

The issue of religious conversions has been debated for a long time in the post-Independence era. Many states have enacted anti-conversion laws. Majority of people want similar laws to be brought in the state after studying the laws enacted in other states. "In this background the Law department is studying the laws enacted in other states. Then the draft would be placed before the state cabinet. If the Law department submits the draft then it would come up for discussion in the Belagavi session of state legislature," Bommai said.

"Religious conversions are not good for society. The poor and vulnerable sections of the society should not fall for it. Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed," he said.

Bommai further stated that meaningful debates on development works and public grievances were expected at the Belagavi session of state legislature.

"A legislature session is being held in Belagavi after two years. State government has completed all the preparations for a smooth session. I wish to have fruitful debates on issues related to development and redressal of grievances of the people of the state," he said.

People of Northern Karnataka are keen to witness serious debates, especially about issues related to comprehensive development of their region. "We want to make decisions on many important issues," Bommai said.

(With inputs from IANS)