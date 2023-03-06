Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage has always been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Recently, his ex-wife Aaliya in her latest post alleged that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house.

In the video, Aaliya said, "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money."

Aaliya added, "I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

Responding to the claims and allegations made by his ex-wife Aaliya, Nawazzudin on Monday took to his social media handle and issued a statement.

Here's the full statement:

I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assasination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos.

There are few points I would I like to express -

1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years. We are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.

2. Does anyone know why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it's been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai.

3. She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakh per month before moving to Dubai with my childern, excludig the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupess, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cards for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children an apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more moey and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother and it is her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.

4. Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn't she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing.

5. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and filfil her illegitimate demads.

Last but not the least - Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give them best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora and Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I will continue to place my faith in the judiciary.

Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction.

Thank You.

This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions. pic.twitter.com/6ZdQXMLibv — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 6, 2023

Nawaz's brother defends

Defending Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas slammed the actor for dragging the kids in their matter, "At least spare the children. #NawazuddinSiddiqui, for the past week you are doing the drama of being someone great but you are going behind people, getting them arrested or insulting people."

It was also reported that Nawazuddin was not allowed to meet his ailing mother at the bungalow, his brother Faizuddin had intervened. Tagging the incident as a publicity stunt, Shamas added, "And again the PR drama of meeting mom... Very sad."