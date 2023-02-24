The legal battle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui is getting murkier by the day. The couple has not shied away from washing their dirty linen in public and what has followed is a lot of mudslinging allegations and accusations. Now, Nawazuddin's wife, Aaliya has revealed that she has filed a rape complaint against the actor in Versova police station.

Aaliya shared a video on social media where she could be seen breaking down. The star wife has filed several cases against the actor including a dowry harassment case. Aaliya has now claimed that she has proof of him raping her and has submitted it to the Versova police. Crying inconsolably in a video, Aaliya has said that Nawaz wants the custody of his children just to prove to the world that he is a good father. She added that he doesn't even know how to change diapers or do anything for the kids.

Aaliya has also accused Siddiqui's mother of calling their child "illegitimate" and has now asked for a paternity test. Talking about the custody battle between the two, Aaliya's lawyer has said that just because Nawazuddin is the "provider" that doesn't necessarily make him the custodian of children.

"The Courts will decide the custody of the children as well as all other matters before it. The children in the meantime may continue their studies in India till then. Mr Nawazuddin cannot get full custody merely on the basis of being a provider," he said in an interview.