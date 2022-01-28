Nawazuddin Siddiqui's grand home in Mumbai is finally ready. The white palatial house is named "Nawab" after Nawazuddin's father. The actor is said to have designed the house all by himself and was quite invested in the process of building the home. The house has been built keeping his father - Nawabuddin Siddiqui - in mind.

The grand white home

Pictures of the all-white palatial bungalow have taken over the internet. If reports are to be believed, it took almost three years for the house to be complete. Nawazuddin has also taken a keen interest in designing the interiors of the house.

"It took 3 long years for the house to be completed. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants," a Pinkvilla report says.

Nawazuddin out of OTTs

Nawazuddin had shared a picture of his home earlier and written, "A good actor can never be a bad human, because it's his inner purity that brings out the good act." Nawazuddin was one of the first few actors to take the leap of faith and join OTT platforms for good content.

With shows like Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai. However, he had recently announced that he was bidding adieu to OTT screens for good. The versatile actor added that OTT has now become a dumping ground for non-deserving shows.

"The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don't deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. It's become "dhanda" (Hindi for racket) for big production houses and actors... Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. When I can't bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?" he told a leading publication.