Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely considered one of the most impeccable actors in Bollywood. With his method acting style, he has successfully garnered a huge fan following in all nooks of the country. However, the initial days in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career were not that bright, as he was rejected several times by many Bollywood directors.

Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui was rejected by Bollywood directors?

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that racism is prevailing in Bollywood, and he was rejected several times by directors because he was short.

"I fought against [racism] for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. There is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made. I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although, I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias," said Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Upcoming movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's previous movie was Serious Men, which had its direct release on Netflix. The film, upon its release, received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Another movie of Nawazuddin Siddiqui which is gearing up for release is Jogira Sara Ra Ra, directed by Kushan Nandy. Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty will be also playing other crucial roles in this film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be also seen playing the lead role in No Land's Man. Directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film portrays the life of a South Asian man whose life becomes complicated after he meets an American woman.