Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a name that needs no introduction. One of the finest and most versatile actors of the decade, Siddiqui has churned out many gems. His roles in films like Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Serious Men, Thackeray will remain some of the most talked about roles of all times. Nawazuddin lights up the screen even when he makes guests appearance.

No more small roles

However, that might not happen anymore. The Raees actor has now said that he will never do small roles ever again. Yes, you read that right. Nawaz has confirmed that he will not be doing any guests appearances, even if he is offered Rs 25 crore for it.

"In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga. I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you," he said in an interview with ETimes.

Nawaz's take on money and fame

"If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work. We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage (make yourself so strong that money and fame become your slave)," he added.

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen playing a transgender in his upcoming film – Haddi. His look from the film has already taken over the internet.