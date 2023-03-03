Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile and renowned actors we have in B'town. Siddiqui garners a huge fan following and is known for their offbeat and rooted roles. His portrayal of characters in Gangs of Wassepur, to Sacred Games, has been applauded by audiences and critics alike.

However, despite having a commendable career, the actor is often grabbing headlines for his personal life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage has hit a rough patch once again.

How did it all start?

On January 23, Nawaz's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, filed an FIR (First Information Report) against the actor's wife. Mumbai's Versova Police later called Aaliya for questioning regarding the case. Later, Aaliya's lawyer made some shocking revelations on how Nawazuddin's family is allegedly torturing Aaliya and depriving her of food, bed and access to a toilet.

Nawaz's lawyer hit back at Aaliya claiming that she is still married to her former husband and hence her marriage to Nawaz is not even valid.

Last month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya shared a video on her Instagram. Breaking down to tears, shared a video and a note, "Tum apne paise se kitne logo ko khareed lo, mere bache nahi cheen sakte tum mujhse... mujhse bache cheen ke kahan rakhega unhe? Mere bache kya reh lenge iske saath? Mere bacho ko toh pata bhi nahi baap kya hota hai (You can buy people with your money but you cannot steal my children. Where will you keep them? Will they stay with you? They don't even know what a father is)."

Aliya had accused Nawaz of raping her. Sharing her turmoil, his estranged shared a video and captioned it as, "A great actor, who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this man keeps quiet. A rape complaint (with proof) was filed at Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."

Aaliya's shocking claims against Nawaz, says, "she's been thrown out of the house:"

In her latest post, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house. In the video, Aaliya said, "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money."

Aaliya added, "I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

She also posted another video and showed how the kids slept on the floor of a relative's house. She said, "This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man."

Captioning the video, she wrote, "This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road.

My daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man. Don't worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon.

Nawaz was not allowed to enter his bungalow last night

As per reports in India Today, on Thursday night, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his bungalow in Versova, Mumbai, to meet his mother who is unwell. However, his brother Faizuddin stopped him from entering the house. Even his mom's caretaker stopped him. The actor was supposed to reach Mumbai from Dehradun for a few days, however, due to the ill health of his mother, he flew immediately. After Faizuddin did not allow him to enter the house, Nawaz has to return.

बच्चों को तो बख्श दो।#NawazuddinSiddiqui हफ़्ते भर से महान बनने का ड्रामा कर रहे हो और पीछे से लोगों को अरेस्ट या बेइज्जत कर रहे हो फिर माँ से मिलने का PR Drama …..Very sad pic.twitter.com/CC5VulHLSq — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) March 3, 2023

Nawaz's brother defends

Defending Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas slammed the actor for dragging the kids in their matter, "At least spare the children. #NawazuddinSiddiqui, for the past week you are doing the drama of being someone great but you are going behind people, getting them arrested or insulting people." It was also reported that Nawazuddin was not allowed to meet his ailing mother at the bungalow, his brother Faizuddin had intervened. Tagging the incident as a publicity stunt, Shamas added, "And again the PR drama of meeting mom... Very sad."