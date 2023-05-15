"People are getting married just to get wedding photo..": Did Vivek Agnihotri take a dig at Parineeti – Raghav?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi on May 13. The two looked madly-in-love. Pictures and videos from the event have taken over the internet. The soon to-be-married couple also shared their dreamy and mushy engagement pictures on social media. Fans and industry people have been going gaga over their chemistry and bond.

Vivek's tweet

Amid all this, Vivek Agnihotri's latest tweet seems to be taking a sly dig at the newly engaged couple. "'People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get 'destination wedding' tag for show off'- a wedding planner told me," Vivek tweeted. "It's true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted," he went on to add.

Reactions

Vivek's tweet received mixed reactions from twitterati. While some agreed with what he had tweeted, many laughed at him. "I was at a wedding where they wanted to do the jaimala a second time as the photographers view was slightly blocked :) thankfully better sense prevailed," one user wrote. "Unfortunately, it's true ! And infecting urban to rural similarly," another user wrote.

"So next is destination wedding files? Another angle - destination wedding is big place for using corrupt money. Most of the destination weddings are outside of the country," came one more response. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly looking at an October wedding.