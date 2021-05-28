It is no secret that Pentagon had conducted a UFO investigation program to unravel the mysteries surrounding unknown flying object sightings. Often described as ''unidentified aerial phenomenon'' (UAP) by authorities, the Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program (AATIP) aimed at studying mysterious flying vessels was operational until 2017. Pentagon also admitted the authenticity of two UFO clips released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, which made several people believe that something sinister is going on in the skies with government knowledge. And now, people all across the United States are now eagerly waiting for Pentagon's UFO report that will be brought before Congress.

Pentagon to unravel mysteries of UFO sightings

A few days back, popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released two UFO videos that showed unidentified flying vessels. In the first video, a triangular flying object can be seen hovering in the skies, and it was apparently captured by Navy officers aboard the US Navy ship USS Russell. The second video was captured by Navy officers aboard USS Omaha, and it showed a spherical-shaped UFO plunging into the ocean.

As several verified footages like these are getting leaked, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these are all the initial steps before an alien disclosure. Many people believe that the upcoming report from Pentagon will shed light on the existence of alien life on earth, as none of these UFOs could be made of human technology. Even though skeptics are not concerned about alien existence, they too unanimously agree that these sightings could be a threat to national security.

UFO report to reshape human understanding about alien life

Nick Pope, who investigated UFO sightings for the British Government in the 1990s is also paying close attention to the report that will be released by Pentagon. Pope is one of those top experts who believe in alien existence. However, until now, he has not assured the existence of advanced extraterrestrials on the earth.

Recently, Pope appeared in Australia's breakfast news show Sunrise on 7News and talked about the recent trend in the search to find alien life.

"Well, I'm sure that there's life out there. Whether or not we're being visited, I don't know, but maybe, just maybe, we're about to get some answers on that. I mean, this is unprecedented in the United States now. Former Presidents, CEO Directors, Directors of National Intelligence, all taking it seriously. Whatever we are dealing with, there's a realization it's a serious defense and national security issue," Pope told 7News.

Recently, former US president Barack Obama had also expressed his views on UFOs. While talking at The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, Obama made it clear that it is impossible to predict the trajectories of UFOs.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," said Obama.