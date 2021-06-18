The much-awaited UFO report by Pentagon is expected to be released on June 25. The report is expected to shed light on flying object sightings which authorities call unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) that have several times baffled US Navy officials. Several people believe that these flying vessels could be alien vessels from deep space, while some others assert that they could be advanced ships developed by counties like Russia or China. As mystery looms up, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett has now shared his views on UFO sightings.

Something unknown is going on in the skies

While talking to TMZ, Burchett said, "Clearly, something's going on that we can't handle." He also added that the UFOs may not be flying vessels developed by Russia or China, and suggested that these flying objects could be out of our galaxy.

"It is ridiculous to think that these UFOs could be flying vessels made by Russia or China. If the Russians had UFO technology, they would own us right now. They used to say, they've heard people talk about how the Nazis had it in the Second World War — if they did, they would have won. That is ridiculous. It has to be something that's out of our galaxy, it just has to be, if it is, in fact, real," said Burchett.

When AATIP Ex-chief talked about UFOs

Recently, in an interview with the Washington Post, Luis Elizondo, former chief of Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) had claimed that UFOs interfered and brought the nuclear capabilities of the United States offline. Elizondo added that UFO sightings above nuclear plants and common, and he made it clear that aliens might be interested in human nuclear technology.

"I think to some they would probably say, well, that's a sign that whatever this is, is something that is peaceful. But in the same context, we also have data suggesting that in other countries these things have interfered with their nuclear technology and actually turned them on, put them online. So that is equally, for me, just as concerning," said Elizondo.