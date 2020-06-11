The trailer of Eashvar Karthic's movie Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh is getting positive reviews from the viewers, who say that the Amazon Prime Video is set to treat them with an intense psychological thriller.

Penguin is a psychological crime thriller, which has been written and directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic. Karthikeyan Santhanam has produced Penguin under Karthik Subbaraj's banner Stone Bench Films. The movie is set for release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Penguin in all the three languages today. Later, Dhanush, Nani and Mohanlal released the links to its Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions, respectively on Twitter and wished success to the team. Nani tweeted, "Happy to launch the trailer of #Penguin. This looks very promising, intriguing and scary First day first show at home fix kitty @KeerthyOfficial."

The trailer offers a glimpse at the storyline of Penguin, which is about a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones. As per the video, debutant Eashvar Karthic has penned an interesting story and arresting screenplay, which will be the main highlight of the film.

As per the trailer, Keerthy Suresh has played the mother and the video shows that her performance and expressions will be among the highlight of Penguin. The video shows that the movie has top-notch production values and Karthik Palani's brilliant picturisation, Santhosh Narayanan's amazing background score, Sakthee Venkataraj's art direction and dialogues will be attractions on the technical front.

Critics and viewers' review of Penguin trailer shared on Twitter:

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

Here's the intense trailer of #Penguin starring @KeerthyOfficial A mother's search for her young son, with a cold-blooded psychopath on the prowl. Looks very atmospheric. A serious thriller on the way!

Keerthy Rajah @keerthy6_fans

Yes It's Awesome And Also Have A Thrilling Trailer Kitty Is Back No Words For Describe This Trailer #PenguinOnPrime #PenguinTrailer #Penguin #KeerthySuresh @KeerthyOfficial

Smeetha @ItzSmeetha

Really very Scarry trailer this is.... See-no-evil monkey You have tried a diff one in your career Hope it will be another milestone in your Journey @KeerthyOfficial Cant wait For the Movie ❤ #PenguinTrailer #Penguin

Eswar_ks @ks_eswar

She as usual nailed her acting @KeerthyOfficial Can't wait to watch the movie. No doubt it's gonna be the best thriller movie Star-struck #Penguin Pics from #PenguinTrailer

Priangka Elizabeth @priangka_eliza

#Penguin is going to be one hell of a movie. Karthik and SaNa plus Keerthy can't waitttttt

°Shivani°Keerthy° @ShivaniKeerthy