Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam of Pelli Choopulu fame has threatened to take legal action against the Tollywood stars' fans after they trolled him for his views on the Malayalam film Kappela.

Tharun Bhascker recently watched Malayalam movie Kappela, which was released in theatres on March 7 and started streaming on Netflix from June 22. After watching the film, the director shared his review on his Insta story. He said that hero does not scream and sound over smart. He has no mass appeal. His post was aimed at some top hero of south Indian films who have this unnecessary Hungama.

The director wrote, "Guys, watch "Kappela" on Netflix now ... And thank me later, kani hero gattica pichhodilaaga resound cheskuntu aravadu, andharikante smartga prathi. Dialogue lo saametha cheppadu, extreme slow motion lo physics fail fight undav, prathi rendu nimishaalaki hero. Re entry undadhu. Last ten minutes ki randomga farmers curincho, soldiers curincho, india gurinchi message undadhu. Kaani dheenini kuda cinema antabu mariah ooru lo. (sic)"

His comment did not go down well with fans of most of the leading stars, but they ignored it as it was not specifically aimed at their heroes. However, the phrases 'long speeches on farmers and soldiers in the last ten minutes' hurt Mahesh Babu's fans, who thought that Tharun targeted his Sarileru Neekevaru and Maharshi, in which he spoke about soldiers and farmers. They started trolling the director.

Tharun Bhascker was furious and gave them back with a sharp retort, "THIS IS FOR ALL THE TROLLERS, THE COWARDS WHO HIDE BEHIND FAKE NAMES, HOLLOW IDENTITIES. I FEEL SORRY FOR YOU. THE PROBLEM IS YOU PEOPLE DON'T HAVE ANY SELF ESTEEM THAT'S THE REASON YOU CHOOSE TO HIDE IN A CROUP, BEHIND A FAKE ID. YOU NEED AN IDOL, A RELIGION, A CASTE OR A COMMUNITY TO FEEL SAFE. IT'S TRUE. I GET IT. WITHOUT THAT FAKE SENSE OF SECURITY, YOU ARE NOTHING. DEEP DOWN YOU KNOW IT, THAT'S WHY YOU HURL ABUSES, THROW AROUND INSULTS THE MOMENT SOMEONE POINTS A FINGER. YOU GUYS ARE WEAK. EARLIER PEOPLE USED TO CET AFFECTED AND IT GAVE YOU A SENSE OF POWER BUT NOW EVERYONE KNOWS THAT YOU TROLLS ARE DOCS THAT ONLY BARK BUT CAN'T BITE. AT LEAST DOCS GET REWARDED FOR THEIR LOYALTY. YOU GET NOTHING. SO KEEP WATCHING OUR TAILS BECAUSE NOTHING WILL STOP ME FROM TELLING THE STORIES THAT I WANT TO TELL. I AM ONLY 31. IT'S ONLY BEEN 4 YEARS. THERE'S A LONG WAY TO CO."(sic)

The director did not stop there, as he approached the cybercrime officials. With their help, he found out some trolls, understood their views and gave them warning against engaging in bullying and abusing. He also threatened to take strict action against these trolls. Later, he shared a receipt of his police complaint and warning letter to the trolls.

Here is Tharun Bhascker's warning letter to the trolls: