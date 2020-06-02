A Peeping Tom apparently voluntarily went and met the police. Reportedly, a suspect who installed a 'sneak shot', a hidden camera for illegally shooting in the women's bathroom at the KBS Research Building voluntarily met the police and was investigated.

Reportedly, a man in his 20s, a suspect in the case, voluntarily met with the police for alleged violations of the Special Law on the Punishment of Sexual Violence. He was sent home after being investigated by the police.

In a police investigation, Mr. A was said to have generally admitted allegations of illegally filming using cameras. The police are planning to investigate Mr. A by performinng digital forensics of the illegal camera. The police explained that it is impossible to say whether the suspect is an employee inside KBS or an outsider.

And if the perpetrator had already admitted his guilt, why was he released? Isn't a confession more than enough to charge a person with the crime they are accused of?

Why the police say that it is impossible is beyond us. Doesn't KBS have employment records? And if the suspect isn't an employee, then the breach of security is a very serious matter. However, the KBS side also declined to comment because it was a police investigation.

Mr. A is accused of installing an illegal shooting device in the shape of a portable auxiliary battery in the women's bathroom in Yeouido KBS Research Building, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The police had also begun investigating on the 29th of last month, when police had found an illegal filming device in the women's bathroom on the 5th floor. The police apparently analyzed CCTVs to track suspects.