That's a horrific kind of luggage to be carrying around. Reportedly, a couple has been arrested near the Forest of Dean in the United Kingdom after police found human remains in two suitcases.

The couple had the police called on them when a member of the public observed their vehicle and "its manner of driving," according to the Gloucestershire Police.

The vehicle was located by the police but that's not all they found. The police found a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s carrying around in two suitcases, human remains.

Reportedly, the couple was arrested after the horrific discovery. Investigating officers believe there was only one victim, a woman whose identity has not yet been released due to ongoing forensic examinations.

"The nature of this incident is distressing and we're working around the clock to fully understand what has happened," Senior Investigating Officer John Turner said.

He added that someone's life had been lost and their priority was to identify the victim and get answers for her family.

The police is searching for evidence. Hopefully, they will be able to get to the truth behind this horrendous crime.