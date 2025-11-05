Mega Power Star Ram Charan is teaming up with director Buchi Babu Sana, who earlier delivered the blockbuster Uppena, for his next big project Peddi. The film has created a massive buzz ever since it was announced and now fans have another exciting update. It is about the release date of the first single, Chikiri.

The makers confirmed that Chikiri will be released on November 7 with music composed by Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and it features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor who are pairing up for the first time on screen.

The word 'Chikiri' has become a viral topic among fans who were curious about its meaning. Director Buchi Babu explained that Chikiri is a local endearing word used in villages to lovingly describe a beautiful girl. He said, "In the film, when Rahman asked what Chikiri means then I told him that in the hero's village it's a sweet word people use for a charming girl." Rahman created the song with a fresh and soulful tune inspired by its meaning.

The song will appear when Ram Charan's character sees Janhvi Kapoor's character for the first time in the movie. The director shared that a special video was also shot featuring A.R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan similar to what they did for Uppena.

60% of the shooting has been completed as for the film's progress. The team recently wrapped up a song shoot in Sri Lanka and returned to Hyderabad. The movie is expected to be completed by early next year and is planned for release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.

Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vruddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film also stars Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, Boman Irani and Arjun Ambati with cinematography by R. Rathnavelu.