Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest actors in B-town, has already delivered four releases this year, namely, Kesari 2, Skyforce, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. His next project, Welcome To The Jungle, was reportedly shelved due to financial issues, according to media reports. However, Akshay has subtly dismissed these rumours by dropping a teaser that confirms the film is very much on track and currently under production.

On Tuesday, November 4, the actor shared a reel with Disha Patani. The clip shows Disha oozing oomph in a sultry red outfit, as the duo is set to recreate the iconic track Uncha Lamba Kad from Akshay's 2007 film Welcome. In the post, Akshay also gave a shout-out to mother-to-be Katrina Kaif, who originally featured in the song alongside him.

The short clip, featuring the new version of Uncha Lamba Kad playing in the background, shows Disha and Akshay walking hand-in-hand, with Akshay twirling Disha as they gaze into each other's eyes. In the end, Akshay looks into the camera and says, "We miss you, Katrina!"

In a joint post, Akshay wrote, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback—18 years and still an all-time favorite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha and I bring you Welcome To The Jungle... Never forgetting our Queen Katrina."

Soon after Akshay shared the announcement of the Uncha Lamba Kad recreation, netizens went on a nostalgia trail and commented that they would miss Katrina in the song. Many also urged Akshay to keep the quirky and high-voltage dance moves from the original version, where his and Katrina's iconic steps are still fondly remembered by fans. However, some advised Akshay not to ruin the classic by recreating it.

A user commented, "Can't imagine the song without Katrina."

Another wrote, "Uncha Lamba Kad remake?? NOO."

One said, "Such a classic,18 years later, the nostalgia still hits hard! Excited to see the new chapter with you and Disha."

Another added, "Noooo! Some masterpieces should never be tampered with. I can't watch this song without Katrina."

One more user wrote, "So Welcome 3 is happening. Definitely, Katrina is a big miss."

About the Welcome To The Jungle film and the controversy around it

Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), which began filming in December 2023, reportedly ran into serious financial trouble. According to media reports, the shoot was halted due to unresolved financial issues and pending payments.

The last shooting schedule reportedly took place in August 2023, and since then, no significant progress has been made. With a large portion of the film still incomplete, the project's future seemed uncertain. But now, with Akshay Kumar's latest reel and collaboration post, things appear to be back on track.

Welcome To The Jungle was officially announced in September 2023 on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the franchise. It features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.