Congratulations are in order for Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, as the couple will soon welcome their second child. Ram Charan's wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans.

Upasana shared a video that shows a double celebration for the family—Diwali festivities along with her seemantham (baby shower) ceremony.

In the video, guests are seen surrounding Upasana and showering her with blessings and multiple gifts. Ram is seen beaming with joy, while the caption reads, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings."

The video ends with the words "New beginnings."

For the baby shower, Upasana wore a blue suit while holding her daughter, Klin Kaara, as her husband, Ram Charan, stood beside her. Even Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, posed with the couple. In the clip, one can see Nagarjuna and his family also blessing Ram and Upasana as they embark on parenthood for the second time.

Upasana and Ram welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023 but have not shown her face in public yet.

In an interview with HT, Upasana and Ram Charan spoke on why they didn't reveal their daughter's face. Upasana said, "I don't know. The world is a place that's changing so rapidly, and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It's a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, and for everyone around as well. So I don't know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are."

Ram Charan and Upasana recently met PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament. Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi appreciated their combined efforts to promote archery through the world's first-ever Archery Premier League.

Work front

Ram was last seen in Shankar's Game Changer, which was released in January this year. Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, a sports drama.