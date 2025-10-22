YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has found love again, months after his breakup with actor-model Nikki Sharma.

On Monday, Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared a Diwali carousal. In the post, he announced that he has bought a new house in Mumbai and also dropped a sly hint about a new beginning in his relationship. He used Ghibli-inspired AI-generated images to make the announcement, showing animated avatars of a couple posing and celebrating Diwali.

Eagle-eyed netizens concluded that the girl in the images is social media influencer Juhi Bhatt.

After Ranveer's post, Juhi shared a glimpse of his beautifully decorated home, featuring a floral rangoli which was similar to the one seen in his pictures, subtly confirming their relationship. In the photo, Juhi was also seen holding a bunch of pink roses, which confrimed the speculation that the duo celebrated Diwali together.

Ranveer Allahbadia's post read, "Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help. Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some Soft 1960s music."

Ranveer and Juhi also follow each other on Instagram, which has further added fuel to the current romance rumours.

Reacting to Ranveer's post, a user wrote, "@juhi.bhatt here she is for those who are finding, who's the girl :)."

Another user remarked, "@juhi.bhatt for sure .. she has a post with the same dress as the AI pictures have plus she has put a story with the same rangoli as his ‍♀️"

A third comment read, "@juhi.bhatt is The gibli gurl." Afourth user stated, "Ranveer bhai ne apni girlfriend soft launch kr diiiiiiiii."

Nikki Sharma exposes ex-boyfriend Ranveer Allahbadia

Following Ranveer's relationship reveal, his ex-girlfriend, actor Nikki Sharma, shared shocking details about their past relationship. Without directly naming him, she appeared to expose Ranveer through a cryptic Instagram story. On Monday, October 20, Nikki shared a screenshot of what seemed to be a chat between her and someone else.

In the conversation, her messages read, "I'm shook though. Always the flaunting. He'll be nice for a few months. And then say, oh you know I am traumatised, I can never marry or have kids."

Recently, Ranveer confessed that just days before India's Got Latent, he had broken up with his then-girlfriend Nikki Sharma. In fact, during the IGL controversy, Nikki had distanced herself from him, and buzz was rife that the two had parted ways. Later, Nikki took to her social media handle and shared a photo with the caption, "His female friends are his failed talking stages," leaving netizens wondering if it was directed at Ranveer.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

The 29-year-old popular Instagram influencer Juhi Bhatt hails from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Known for her engaging online presence and promotional tie-ups with brands like Tira, she has collaborated with well-known content platforms such as FilterCopy and featured in sketches titled "When You Break Up With Your Job."