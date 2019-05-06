Pearle Maaney, a popular television anchor from Kerala who recently shot to ultimate fame through Bigg Boss Malayalam, tied the knot with TV actor Srinish Aravind on Sunday, May 5. The wedding ceremony was conducted at the Chowara church and was followed by a grand reception at the CIAL convention centre in Nedumbasserry.

Parents and friends of both Pearle Maaney and Srinish attended the nuptial ceremony, while most of the celebrities in the entertainment industry including Mollywood megastar Mammootty attended the reception which was hosted in the evening.

It should be noted that another wedding ceremony will be conducted on May 8 at Srinish's residence as per Hindu traditions.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish met during the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show. Both of them soon fell in love, and their romantic relationship played a crucial role in elevating the TRP of the show. However, many people criticised the duo stating that they were faking love to win the reality show.

But Pearle Maaney and Srinish continued their relationship even after coming out of the house, and a couple of months back, they got engaged. The duo recently worked together and released a web series named 'Pearlish' which went viral on YouTube.

Pearle Maaney entered the entertainment industry by hosting over 250 episodes of the music show Yes Jukebox on the Malayalam television channel Yes Indiavision. She became a popular face among Malayalam television viewers after hosting GumonD2.

She forayed into acting with the movie 'Neelaakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi' in 2013. Her latest release was 'Who', a time travel sci-fi thriller directed by Ajay Devaloka. The film was a critical success, and Pearle's performance garnered positive responses from every corner.

Srinish Aravind made his acting debut in 2014 through the Tamil short film 'Uyir Ezhutu'. He became a popular face among Tamil audiences after he played a pivotal role in the movie 'Kuttrame Thandanai'.