It was a moment of celebration as Punjab Kings clinched a thrilling 16-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On Tuesday, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 111 runs in the first innings, but their bowlers staged a stunning comeback by dismissing KKR for 95 runs — their lowest total in the IPL 2025 season so far.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta couldn't contain her excitement after the win. She was seen running toward spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and hugging him in jubilation.

Several videos and pictures of Preity celebrating and embracing Chahal have surfaced on social media.

"Asambhav!": RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal

It wasn't just Preity who praised Chahal. Social media influencer RJ Mahvash, who was recently spotted with Chahal during the Champions Trophy 2025 final, sparking dating rumors, also took to her Instagram stories to applaud his performance.

"What a talented man. The highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reason. Asambhav," she wrote, sharing an adorable selfie of the two.

RJ Mahvash has consistently shown her support for Chahal's team, Punjab Kings.

Her post came shortly after Chahal delivered a match-winning four-wicket haul in Tuesday's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, Punjab.

congrats @PunjabKingsIPL for a thriller victory. pic.twitter.com/iNvuXm6TJB — ???????? (@hiit_man45) April 15, 2025

Rumours of Chahal and Mahvash dating first gained traction during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on March 9, when photos and videos of the two seated together in the stands went viral. Actor Vivek Oberoi further fueled the speculation by posting a video of the rumoured couple, sparking widespread buzz online.

Preity Zinta Is The Only Reason To Support This Team ?❤️‍?#PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/QrGw0y0Pe0 — THaLa (@7_MSDthala) April 15, 2025

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time they were seen together. In December 2024, Mahvash shared a picture with Chahal on social media, which had already triggered speculation about their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal in the stands for CT Final. pic.twitter.com/uJXZAGKJ9b — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal was previously married to actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, were recently granted a mutual divorce by a family court in Bombay. According to reports, the 34-year-old cricketer has been ordered to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to Dhanashree.