Soon after the launch of the new iPhone XS series, Apple had slashed the prices of the 2017-series iPhone X and other older iPhone models. Now, e-commerce firm Patym, as part of ongoing Dussehra festive sale offer, has further reduced the prices of the iconic anniversary Apple mobile in India.

The original Apple iPhone X (base model), which costs Rs 88,944 can now be bought for less than Rs 48,000 on Paytm Mall. The company is offering Rs 20,000 cash back voucher—" MOBFESTIVE22K", which the customer has to type in this code while buying the iPhone X. Once done, the cash amount will be transferred to the buyer's Paytm Wallet.

Furthermore, ICICI cardholders can also claim an additional 10 percent (around Rs 2,500) discount and this will be put into user's account in 90 days. For select locations, Paytm is offering exchange deal up to Rs 18,000 provided the old mobile is in a good working condition.

It can be noted that this offer is also valid on the 256GB model, but only until stocks last.

Is Apple iPhone X worth buying now in India?

Absolutely yes! Apple's anniversary mobile—iPhone X—comes with original design and advanced Face ID biometric sensor, which has been copied by almost all Android phone-makers in the market. Yet, they are nowhere close to achieving in terms of performance and other aspects of Apple's anniversary mobile.

I have been using the iPhone X (review) for more than six months and have to say, it is one of best flagship phones in the market. The build quality is unparalleled. It comes with gorgeous glass shield on a phone and also boasts stainless steel rim around the edge, which not only adds value to the visual appearance but also adds stability to the structure to sustain accident drops.

It comes with FullView bezel-less display (19:9 aspect ratio) with a notch on top, which also happens to house one of the most advanced cameras in a smartphone in the industry. It boasts TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify.

Recently released iOS 12 update offers alternate face option and it can now accurately recognise my face (without glasses) better than before.

It also boasts state-of-the-art Apple A11 Bionic chipset with the neural engine and M11 coprocessor. It leaves several 2017-series and even some models of 2018 in dust in terms of performance benchmarking scores. In AnTuTu, it scored a blistering 2,27,545 points.

Statistics aside, Apple iPhone X operates fast in terms of app loading, switching between multiple apps and even if you play graphics-rich video games or use the Augment Reality apps, there is absolutely no sign of lag.

Even in 2018, many branded phone comes short of the benchmark set by the iPhone X. Only superior model is the new iPhone XS (review), which is powered by 7nm class Apple A12 Bionic processor.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), Apple iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1 True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor RAM (not confirmed) 3GB Storage 64GB/256GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)

Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji Video recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteryWireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 21 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 grams Colours Space Grey and Silver

