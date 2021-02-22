It's not every day that the CEO of a multi-billion-dollar company takes time out to address the concerns of a customer, let alone one who has been associated with a rival brand. But Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, reached out to some Google Pay users and offered them a solution to their problems - one that Google wouldn't be happy about.

Sharma is quite active on social media, attending to Paytm users problems in some occasions. But on Monday, he thought of listening to the problems of rival Google Pay users and offered them a solution to their problems - "move to Paytm."

Paytm boss responds to Google Pay users

A Google Pay user had posted a query on Twitter, seeking information about one particular error message on the mobile payments app.

"People who use Gpay. What is error XV. I can't find it online," tweeted one user. Minutes later, Sharma responded: Pls try @Paytm and you won't post such support requests. Yes! You can pay directly from bank account and NO KYC. Bonus: CEO level customer support."

In the same thread, one user spoke his mind, something users might have at the back of their head. "Is this CEO level customer support available for blue tick handles only? Or my kind of genuinely verified people (just non-verified on Twitter) can also avail such offer?" Sharma didn't leave the non-verified Twitter user hanging and assured him, saying "Absolutely! Why not."

To reaffirm his support to all users, regardless of their Twitter handle verification status, Sharma responded to another Google Pay user, who said he was rather happy using the Paytm app. Taking this vote of confidence into account, Sharma tweeted to his followers to "Move to Paytm - the best Payment App of India! Unless you want to see "Better luck next time" for your payments in moment of truth."

This level of engagement by a CEO has won many hearts and looks like many new customers too.