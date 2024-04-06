Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with a bang and the brand new season is streaming on Netflix. At the inaugural opening episode of Kapil Sharma's show, Ranbir Kapoor along with his sister Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor graced the show. Actors like Kiku Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and more returned to the show. Sunil Grover as Gutthi and Doctor Gulati's act was filled with masti.

Ranbir and Neetu spoke about the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and how he played a pivotal role in Riddhima and Ranbir's childhood.

Neetu Kapoor shared that Ranbir is a very caring father, unlike Rishi Kapoor who was very strict.

Ranbir Kapoor said that he would like to bring Raha Kapoor to the show as well.

Netizens however missed Alia Bhatt's presence in the show and were of the view that why didn't she attend the show.

Netflix couldn't afford Alia Bhatt for Kapil Sharma's show

According to a report by TimesNow, the streaming platform hosting the show faced financial constraints, leading to Alia's absence. The report suggests that the platform "could not afford Alia," indicating a possible payment dispute.

As far as Alia's schedule was concerned, the makers tried their best efforts to accommodate her availability. However, negotiations reportedly fell through due to financial constraints, resulting in her decision not to appear.

Despite the 'substantial budget' each week to invite stars on the show, Netflix still could not afford to get the entire Kapoor family in the frame.

Alia Bhatt's Projects

Alia was recently seen in the action-packed film Heart of Stone, she made her debut in Hollywood by showcasing her growing international presence.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. They will reportedly share the screen in its sequel as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. It will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

Alia will be seen in 'Jigra'.