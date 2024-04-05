It's rightly said that all good things come to an end, and it's time for What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast season 2 wrap-up.

Navya Naveli Nanda has dropped the final episode of What The Hell Navya on her social media handle. In the vodcast, the mother-daughter-grandmother trio discuss parent and children's relationships.

The candid conversations between Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda range from various issues.

Navya Naveli Nanda drops the final episode of What The Hell Navya Vodcast

Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have managed to maintain their friendships and she shares her observations about the challenges of balancing close friendships with social circles encountered in life. Shweta prompts and asks, "Why is it difficult"?.

Navya feels in today's world there are two types of friendships one is your general friends and the other is your inner circle, "I don't know I think we just have close very close friends who we talk to about everything I have maybe 2 or 3 of those and you have friends in general, who you meet when you go out socially. you meet through work or whatever other reason. I feel it is difficult to manage all of that." Navya stated.

Jaya Bachchan talks about her best friends and reveals that most of her friends are not from the industry, and says, "Mere jo friends hai voh zayadatar filmo mein nhi hai, filmo se bahar hai jo mere kareeb ke hai. aur unke samne mein bahot honest hun. mere dil mein aur dimag mein jo hota hai mein unse keh deti hun, aur voh mujhe judge nhi karte. agar mein galat hun toh voh mujhe batate hai ki jo aap keh rahe h usse hum sehmat nahi hai. aur hum roz nahi milte hai. mujhe lagta hai roz roz milne se bhi over dose ho jaata hai. magar jahan tak mera sawaal hai mere sabse ache dost mere ghar ke andar hai". ( Most of my friends are not from the industry, they are outside the industry. Big B is my best friend).

Navya innocently reacts Aww.

Jaya Bachchan talks about her bond with Big B

Jaya gives her opinion on the strong bond she has with Amitabh Bachchan in the podcast, "My husband is my best friend". By sharing stories of her grandmother's interactions with friends, Navya lightens the mood she says, "When Nani's friends come over they can talk to her in a certain way that we can't talk to her. I find that so funny that they tick her off about certain things".

Shweta Bachchan Nanda joins in and has an opinion on parents being labelled as friends with their children. She highlights the importance of maintaining clear responsibilities within the family structure and states that although she values her relationship with her children, certain boundaries never change. The promo ends with Shweta's statement, "My children are my children and my friends are my friends".

About Navya Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda hosts the popular vodcast "What The Hell Navya," which brings together three generations for engaging discussions that resonate with audiences of all ages. Navya is seen with her grand mom Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan on the vodcast.

The trio along with Big B were seen celebrating Holi. Navya and Shweta dropped pictures from their Holi and pre-holi festivities on her social media.