Former Bigg Boss 2 contestant Payal Rohatgi has come out in support of Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut dragged the Krrish actor's name in the ongoing #MeToo movement.

A couple of days ago, Kangana, while referring to Hrithik, had said that the actor is among those men who keep their wives as trophies and young girls as mistresses adding that people should not work with him.

However, Kangana's strong words didn't go down well with many Twitter users including actor Payal Rohatgi who slammed the Manikarnika actress for being an 'opportunist'.

Calling Kangana's outrage against Hrithik as 'fake' MeToo propaganda, Payal tweeted, "Young women (actress) are not forced to become mistresses, it's their own choice. They target married actors, producers, directors & if they succeed in breaking d marriages, they willingly become d #secondwife I support #HrithikRoshan over #KanganaRanaut in this fake #MeTooIndia."

The ugly spat between Kangana and Hrithik in the past had grabbed the attention of the entire nation when the two locked horns with each other, followed by a legal battle and media trial.

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in her defense after the Queen actress was accused of dragging Hrithik's name in the #MeToo controversy just for promoting her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

"People who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse ...it's too ghisa pitaa. [sic]," Rangoli tweeted.

On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne while addressing the #MeToo campaign said that people should use social media platforms in the correct manner.

"I honestly don't want to comment on this issue much but I definitely feel that there is lot of pretence, false allegations and sort of crazy behaviour.

"They are using the platform badly and it's not a good thing. If they use platform correctly then, it's supposed to be good thing. They shouldn't make allegation on an individual without any legal evidence," she told IANS.