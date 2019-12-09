Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has finally offered an apology to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after an FIR was filed against her for making objectionable comments against Motilal Nehru and his wife.

Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma recently filed a complaint against Payal Rohatgi, accusing her of making false allegations against Motilal Nehru and his wife in a video shared on Facebook. She also levelled false accusations against Jawaharlal Nehru's wife's character. Police in Rajasthan has registered a case against TV actress under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Payal Rohatgi, who claims that she is being pressurized by the Rajasthan CM's office, took to Twitter on Sunday night to offer her apology to Sonia Gandhi. Having said sorry, the actress also requested the Congress leader to ask her party worker Chandresh to withdraw his complaint against her.

Payal Rohatgi tweeted on December 7, "#SoniaGandhi ji can U ask your politician #ChandreshSharma to let go of FIR with me as I have apologised to U publically. I am not a criminal but a Normal Indian Citizen who doesn't have heaps of black money for this lawyer/court fees drama."

In reply to her, a person with handle @i_theindian requested Congress to file another complaint on defaming courts of accepting bribes. The troll tweeted, "This sick communal bigot is directly accusing our Hon'ble Courts of accepting bribes/ black money in lieu of fees. Request @INCIndia @SaketGokhale and any lawyer to file a case against her for openly insulting our judiciary."

Payal Rohatgi retweeted his post and wrote, "Moron sections in FIR are different from sections in Notice but u seem dyslexic. I am NOT accusing Honourable Courts but the politicians & lawyers of Still dealing in bribes. I don't want to waste hard-earned money. I apologised, matter should close unless it's vendetta."

Payal Rohatgi replied to another troll, who asked her to stop talking about the case, she has offered an apology, "Troll by saying SORRY I don't become small but political agenda of ALL gets exposed I work as per my rules in Bollywood. We don't work by sleeping with directors & producers & by promoting a porn website so that the likes of Ekta Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt give U a break ."